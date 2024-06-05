Mother of 10-year-old who drowned in Nappanee pool sues city

There were hundreds of people at the Nappanee pool on July 4 of last year, but none of them noticed that 10-year-old Kymani Collier was struggling to stay afloat until it was too late.

Kymani drowned and was declared dead at South Bend’s Memorial Hospital two days later.

Now Kymani’s mother — Shauna Collier — is suing Nappanee over her son’s death claiming the city was negligent.

The lawsuit says there were 200-300 people at the pool as part of a free swim event. The suit goes on to say the city failed to have enough qualified lifeguards on hand for the volume of people at the pool, as none of them noticed while Kymani drowned in the deep end. The suit says there was an inflatable obstacle course taking up one lane of the pool.

WVPE reached out to attorneys representing Shauna Collier as well as Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins. Neither responded.

Kymani’s biological father is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.