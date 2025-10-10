Nappanee celebrates its cartooning legacy with new downtown mural project

A once plain walkway in downtown Nappanee has been transformed into “Cartoon Alley,” a colorful new public art installation honoring the city’s surprising connection to American cartoon history.

The project features five large murals depicting the work of nationally syndicated cartoonists who called Nappanee home, including Bill Holman, Fred Neher, Merrill Blosser and Max Gwin.

Each mural was designed and painted by local artist Jeff Stillson, president of the Nappanee Arts Council, alongside Addison Holmes, a former Northwood High School student.

“There are three that are done in full color and two that are done in black and white, all in newspaper style,” Stillson said. “They're done in panels.”

Stillson said the project has been a labor of love for the community, and a step toward keeping the arts visible in Nappanee’s downtown.

“I’m proud of our parks department and redevelopment that they support the arts in our community,” he said. “This is a huge step toward that. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Cartoon Alley is a collaboration between the Nappanee Arts Council, Nappanee Redevelopment Commission and the Evelyn Lehman Culp Heritage Center. City officials say it’s the first of several art projects planned as part of downtown revitalization efforts.