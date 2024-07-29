NPR Special Series: Taking Cover

Mondays at 8 PM throught Sept. 2

It was the worst Marine-on-Marine friendly fire incident in modern history, but it’s not in the history books. An explosion in Fallujah, Iraq, left three dead, a dozen wounded — and it was kept secret. Why? Why were the families of the deceased lied to? Why did the reports mysteriously disappear? And why do survivors still have to wonder about what happened on the worst day of their lives? NPR's Tom Bowman and Graham Smith investigate these questions in a seven episode series, commemorating twenty years since the Battle of Fallujah. The reporting goes beyond unraveling a tragedy of war. It’s about honor and betrayal and — more broadly — what we ask of young Americans when we send them off to war. It’s a story of brotherhood and what’s owed — to families, the wounded and to the American public.