Dawn Burns
The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 12 from ‘The Elkhart Jazz Festival’ Featuring Kait Dunton.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published July 29, 2024 at 3:03 PM EDT
Pianist composer Kait Dunton
Photo provided by Katie Dunton
Pianist composer Kait Dunton

'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements the regular monthly broadcast of 'The Sauce.' This episode, featuring pianist and composer Katie Dunton, will air on Monday, August 26th at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews, and insights..

“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
