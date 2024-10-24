Former Congressman Fred Upton latest Republican to endorse Harris

Republican former Congressman Fred Upton is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Upton served Southwest Michigan in Congress for 36 years.

“I’ve never before voted for a Democrat for president,” Upton said. “I honestly never thought I would, but she’s a strong, committed public servant.”

Upton says he did vote for longtime Democratic U.S. Senator Carl Levin.

According to Upton, politics changed in 2016 once Trump came onto the scene.

“There have always been impassioned fights about policy, but with Trump in charge, politics was more personal, more angry and more divided than ever before,” Upton said.

Upton is unequivocal in his distaste for the former president.

“Instead of focusing on making people’s lives better, Trump is leveling personal attacks, spreading more election lies, and engaging in some of the most unstable and unhinged behavior that we’ve ever seen from a presidential candidate,” Upton said.

The former Congressman voted to impeach Trump following the attack on the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — something that drew the ire of the former President. Trump celebrated Upton’s retirement announcement in 2022.

GOP Former Michigan Congressman Dave Trott has also endorsed Harris.

As for Michigan’s tight U.S. Senate race, Upton has not made an endorsement, but did say that he donated to Republican candidate and Trump-ally Mike Rogers.

However, Upton says he considers both Rogers and Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin friends.