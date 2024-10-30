A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.
‘The Sauce’ EP 45: Featuring Conrad Herwig, Iseul Kim and Craig Aiken.
Returning for its November installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, November 11th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode features Grammy nominated jazz trombonist Conrad Herwig, Composer, pianist, singer, and world traveler Iseul Kim and Craig Aiken of the American Theatre Guild. Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.