Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 17 from ‘The Acorn’ Featuring singer/songwriter Sadie Gustafson-Zook

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published October 30, 2024 at 1:51 PM EDT
Singer/songwriter Sadie Gustafson-Zook
Photo provided by Sadie Gustafson-Zook
Singer/songwriter Sadie Gustafson-Zook

