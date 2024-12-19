A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.
‘The Sauce’ EP 47: Featuring Acanta Lang, Tivon Pennicott, and The Erly
Returning for its January installment, The Sauce with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, January 13th, at 7 p.m. Eastern. In this episode, Dawn sits down with rising New Orleans-born (and London-based) Soul artist Acantha Lang, saxophonist, composer, and vocalist Tivon Pennicott and the Southwest Michigan-based band The Erly.
Don't miss this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that celebrates the vibrant fusion of arts, music, and culture, spotlighting a dynamic mix of local, regional, and national talent.