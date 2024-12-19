‘The Sauce’ EP 47: Featuring Acanta Lang, Tivon Pennicott, and The Erly

Returning for its January installment, The Sauce with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, January 13th, at 7 p.m. Eastern. In this episode, Dawn sits down with rising New Orleans-born (and London-based) Soul artist Acantha Lang, saxophonist, composer, and vocalist Tivon Pennicott and the Southwest Michigan-based band The Erly.

Don't miss this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that celebrates the vibrant fusion of arts, music, and culture, spotlighting a dynamic mix of local, regional, and national talent.