Michiana Chronicles
Michiana Chronicles writers bring portraits of our life and times to the 88.1 WVPE airwaves every Friday at 7:45 am during Morning Edition and over the noon hour at 12:30 pm during Here and Now. Michiana Chronicles was first broadcast in October 2001. Contact the writers through their individual e-mails and thanks for listening!

Michiana Chronicles: Blood Donation

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Barbara Allison
Published December 30, 2024 at 8:10 PM EST
Barbara Allison with Colleen Hahn, Donor Recruitment and Community Awareness Manager at the South Bend Medical Foundation.

For National Blood Donor Appreciation Month, Barbara Allison talks with Colleen Hahn, Donor Recruitment and Community Awareness Manager at the South Bend Medical Foundation, about the importance and ease of blood donation.

Music: "Give a Little Bit" by Supertramp
Barbara Allison
Barbara Allison is a writer, photographer, editor, maker, mom, and wife. She is a Content Specialist in Communications and Marketing for the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ Sisters in Plymouth, Indiana. She also worked as a journalist in South Bend for 30 years.
