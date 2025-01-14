'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.
‘The Sauce Live’ EP 20 from Merrimans Playhouse featuring Entre Amigos
Join The Sauce Live hosted by Dawn Burns for a performance by Entre Amigos, a creative jazz collective featuring award-winning Chicago musicians: Roy McGrath (Sax), Gustavo Cortiñas (Drums), Hana Fujisaki (Piano), and Kitt Lyles (Bass). Recorded live at Merrimans Playhouse in South Bend, Indiana, this episode showcases their unique musical chemistry and original compositions. With over a decade of collaboration, Entre Amigos delivers an exciting, soulful experience. Tune in Monday, January 20th at 7 PM Eastern for this broadcast!