The Sauce’ EP 50: Featuring Chris Greene, Lisa Kowalski and Akili Ni Mali April 14 2025 at 7pm

The Sauce with Dawn Burns is back for its April episode, airing Monday, April 14th, at 7 p.m. Eastern. This month, host Dawn Burns welcomes a dynamic lineup of guests: acclaimed saxophonist and composer Chris Greene, South Bend Culture Club’s Lisa Kowalski, and indie recording artist Akili Ni Mali.

Tune in for a one-hour, monthly radio broadcast that celebrates the vibrant fusion of music, arts, and culture, featuring an exciting blend of local, regional, and national talent. Don’t miss this chance to explore the heart of creativity and innovation—only on The Sauce!