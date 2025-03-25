A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.
The Sauce’ EP 50: Featuring Chris Greene, Lisa Kowalski and Akili Ni Mali April 14 2025 at 7pm
The Sauce with Dawn Burns is back for its April episode, airing Monday, April 14th, at 7 p.m. Eastern. This month, host Dawn Burns welcomes a dynamic lineup of guests: acclaimed saxophonist and composer Chris Greene, South Bend Culture Club’s Lisa Kowalski, and indie recording artist Akili Ni Mali.
Tune in for a one-hour, monthly radio broadcast that celebrates the vibrant fusion of music, arts, and culture, featuring an exciting blend of local, regional, and national talent. Don’t miss this chance to explore the heart of creativity and innovation—only on The Sauce!