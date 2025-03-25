The Sauce Live EP 26: Live from Merrimans Playhouse - The Geof Bradfield Quintet

Join us Monday, April 21st at 7 PM Eastern for an unforgettable night of jazz on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE! Tune in for a live performance from saxophonist and composer Geof Bradfield and his quintet. Known for blending modern jazz with African rhythms and his Southern roots, Bradfield's music is "explicitly adventurous and forward-looking" (AllAboutJazz.com). With a career that spans continents and collaborations with top artists like Randy Weston, Jeff Parker, and Brian Blade, Bradfield’s work has garnered accolades from NPR, Downbeat, and the Chicago Tribune. Don’t miss this incredible performance from one of Chicago’s finest. Listen on April 21st, 7 PM Eastern!

