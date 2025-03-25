© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 26 Live from Merrimans Playhouse The Geof Bradfield Quintet.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 25, 2025 at 11:23 AM EDT
Geof Bradfield
Photo provided by Geof Bradfield
Geof Bradfield

The Sauce Live EP 26: Live from Merrimans Playhouse - The Geof Bradfield Quintet

Join us Monday, April 21st at 7 PM Eastern for an unforgettable night of jazz on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE! Tune in for a live performance from saxophonist and composer Geof Bradfield and his quintet. Known for blending modern jazz with African rhythms and his Southern roots, Bradfield's music is "explicitly adventurous and forward-looking" (AllAboutJazz.com). With a career that spans continents and collaborations with top artists like Randy Weston, Jeff Parker, and Brian Blade, Bradfield’s work has garnered accolades from NPR, Downbeat, and the Chicago Tribune. Don’t miss this incredible performance from one of Chicago’s finest. Listen on April 21st, 7 PM Eastern!

Don’t miss this incredible night! Tune in Monday, April 21st, at 7 PM Eastern for a captivating performance.

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
Tags
WVPE The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithfeaturesFeatureSpecial Programming