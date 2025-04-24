© 2025 WVPE
Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 29 from The Acorn featuring singer-songwriter May Erlewine May 26th at 7pm

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published April 24, 2025 at 9:38 AM EDT
Photo provided by May Erlewine
This one-hour broadcast of The Sauce Live is a celebration where music, arts, and culture collide in a dynamic showcase of local, regional, and national talent.
One of the Midwest’s most prolific and passionate songwriters, Erlewine has a gift for writing songs of substance that feel both fresh and soulfully familiar. Her ability to emotionally engage with an audience has earned her a dedicated following far beyond her Michigan roots. She shows us her heartbreak, but she also shows us her empowered and emboldened spirit. In her quest to find her most authentic self, Erlewine gifts each listener with a powerful, emotional experience that immediately connects us.

Don’t miss this! Tune in Monday, May 26th, at 7 PM Eastern

“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
