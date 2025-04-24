‘The Sauce Live’ EP 29 from The Acorn featuring singer-songwriter May Erlewine May 26th at 7pm

This one-hour broadcast of The Sauce Live is a celebration where music, arts, and culture collide in a dynamic showcase of local, regional, and national talent.

One of the Midwest’s most prolific and passionate songwriters, Erlewine has a gift for writing songs of substance that feel both fresh and soulfully familiar. Her ability to emotionally engage with an audience has earned her a dedicated following far beyond her Michigan roots. She shows us her heartbreak, but she also shows us her empowered and emboldened spirit. In her quest to find her most authentic self, Erlewine gifts each listener with a powerful, emotional experience that immediately connects us.

Don’t miss this! Tune in Monday, May 26th, at 7 PM Eastern