A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.

‘The Sauce’ EP 52: Featuring Sugar Bomb, Isabella Isherwood and Connie Han June 9th at 7pm

Published May 26, 2025 at 10:33 AM EDT
Left: Sugar Bomb Right Top: Isabella Isherwood Right Bottom: Connie Han
Photos provided by Sugar Bomb, Isabella Isherwood and Connie Han
Left: Sugar Bomb Right Top: Isabella Isherwood Right Bottom: Connie Han

The Sauce with Dawn Burns is back with its June episode—airing Monday, June 9 at 7 p.m. Eastern!

This month, Dawn sits down with with Eli Kahn of the modern jazz trio Sugar Bomb, multi-talented actor, vocalist, and pianist Isabella Isherwood.

She also shines a spotlight on jazz piano phenom and composer Connie Han, hailed by Variety as “one of contemporary jazz’s most talented and inventive musicians” and dubbed “The Jazz Warrior-Goddess” by DownBeat Magazine.

Tune in and tap into the heartbeat of creativity—only on The Sauce. Don’t miss it!

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
