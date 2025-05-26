‘The Sauce’ EP 52: Featuring Sugar Bomb, Isabella Isherwood and Connie Han June 9th at 7pm

The Sauce with Dawn Burns is back with its June episode—airing Monday, June 9 at 7 p.m. Eastern!

This month, Dawn sits down with with Eli Kahn of the modern jazz trio Sugar Bomb, multi-talented actor, vocalist, and pianist Isabella Isherwood.

She also shines a spotlight on jazz piano phenom and composer Connie Han, hailed by Variety as “one of contemporary jazz’s most talented and inventive musicians” and dubbed “The Jazz Warrior-Goddess” by DownBeat Magazine.

Tune in and tap into the heartbeat of creativity—only on The Sauce. Don’t miss it!