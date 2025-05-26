A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.
‘The Sauce’ EP 52: Featuring Sugar Bomb, Isabella Isherwood and Connie Han June 9th at 7pm
The Sauce with Dawn Burns is back with its June episode—airing Monday, June 9 at 7 p.m. Eastern!
This month, Dawn sits down with with Eli Kahn of the modern jazz trio Sugar Bomb, multi-talented actor, vocalist, and pianist Isabella Isherwood.
She also shines a spotlight on jazz piano phenom and composer Connie Han, hailed by Variety as “one of contemporary jazz’s most talented and inventive musicians” and dubbed “The Jazz Warrior-Goddess” by DownBeat Magazine.
Tune in and tap into the heartbeat of creativity—only on The Sauce. Don’t miss it!