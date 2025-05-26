‘The Sauce Live’ EP 30 from The Acorn featuring singer-songwriter Andy Sydow June 16th at 7pm

The Sauce Live returns with a one-hour celebration where music, arts, and culture collide! This episode features Americana rock singer-songwriter Andy Sydow, a gifted multi-instrumentalist whose poetic realism and rootsy sound draw comparisons to Paul Simon and Tom Petty. With acoustic ballads, fiery keyboard solos, and lap steel flair, Sydow brings a powerful live energy.

Don’t miss this dynamic showcase of talent—Monday, June 16th at 7 PM Eastern, only on The Sauce Live.