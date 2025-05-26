© 2025 WVPE
Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 30 from The Acorn featuring singer-songwriter Andy Sydow June 16th at 7pm

Published May 26, 2025 at 10:38 AM EDT
Andy Sydow
Press Photo provided by Andy Sydow
Andy Sydow

The Sauce Live returns with a one-hour celebration where music, arts, and culture collide! This episode features Americana rock singer-songwriter Andy Sydow, a gifted multi-instrumentalist whose poetic realism and rootsy sound draw comparisons to Paul Simon and Tom Petty. With acoustic ballads, fiery keyboard solos, and lap steel flair, Sydow brings a powerful live energy.

Don’t miss this dynamic showcase of talent—Monday, June 16th at 7 PM Eastern, only on The Sauce Live.

