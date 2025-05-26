'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.
‘The Sauce Live’ EP 31 from Merrimans’ Playhouse featuring bassist Carlo De Rosa June 16th at 7pm
The Sauce Live returns with a one-hour celebration where music, arts, and culture collide! This episode features acclaimed bassist, composer, and educator Carlo De Rosa, a veteran of the New York jazz scene now making waves in Miami.
Carlo’s credits include collaborations with Ravi Coltrane, Vijay Iyer, Yo-Yo Ma, and more. He was a New York State Council of the Arts composition grant recipient in both 2008 and 2013.
Tune in Monday, June 23rd at 7 PM Eastern for this dynamic showcase—only on The Sauce Live.