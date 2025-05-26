‘The Sauce Live’ EP 31 from Merrimans’ Playhouse featuring bassist Carlo De Rosa June 16th at 7pm

The Sauce Live returns with a one-hour celebration where music, arts, and culture collide! This episode features acclaimed bassist, composer, and educator Carlo De Rosa, a veteran of the New York jazz scene now making waves in Miami.

Carlo’s credits include collaborations with Ravi Coltrane, Vijay Iyer, Yo-Yo Ma, and more. He was a New York State Council of the Arts composition grant recipient in both 2008 and 2013.

Tune in Monday, June 23rd at 7 PM Eastern for this dynamic showcase—only on The Sauce Live.