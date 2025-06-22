A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.
‘The Sauce’ EP 53: Featuring Toiné Houston, Monique Burts, and Hannah Laine July 14th at 7pm
The Sauce with Dawn Burns is back with its July episode—airing Monday, July 14 at 7 p.m. Eastern!
This month, Dawn sits down with multi talented artist Toiné Houston, wearable artist Monique Burts and singer/songwriter Hannah Laine.
Tune in and tap into the heartbeat of creativity—only on The Sauce. Don’t miss it!