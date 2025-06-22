© 2025 WVPE
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 32 from The Acorn featuring singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright July 21st at 7pm

Published June 22, 2025 at 4:54 PM EDT
Martha Wainwright

The Sauce Live from The Acorn, returns with a powerful one-hour celebration of music! This episode features Martha Wainwright. Born into music royalty, the daughter of folk legends Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III.
Tune in Monday, July 21st at 7 PM Eastern for this dynamic showcase—only on The Sauce Live.

“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
