'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 33 from Ignition Music Garage featuring The Main Squeeze Monday July 28th at 7pm

Published June 22, 2025 at 5:02 PM EDT
The Main Squeeze

The Sauce Live from Ignition Music Garage in Goshen IN. returns with a one-hour celebration where music, arts, and culture collide!

This episode features The Main Squeeze, a raging funk experience born within the thriving live music scene of Bloomington, Indiana, and currently residing in Chicago, IL. Since coming together in late 2009, the Squeeze have managed to establish a unique sound and identity.

Tune in Monday, July 28th at 7 PM Eastern for this dynamic showcase—only on The Sauce Live.

