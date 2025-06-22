‘The Sauce Live’ EP 33 from Ignition Music Garage featuring The Main Squeeze Monday July 28th at 7pm

The Sauce Live from Ignition Music Garage in Goshen IN. returns with a one-hour celebration where music, arts, and culture collide!

This episode features The Main Squeeze, a raging funk experience born within the thriving live music scene of Bloomington, Indiana, and currently residing in Chicago, IL. Since coming together in late 2009, the Squeeze have managed to establish a unique sound and identity.

Tune in Monday, July 28th at 7 PM Eastern for this dynamic showcase—only on The Sauce Live.