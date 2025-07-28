© 2025 WVPE
The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.

‘The Sauce’ EP 54: Featuring Salin, TSwang and Patti Shaffner August 11th at 7pm

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published July 28, 2025 at 4:28 PM EDT
Right: Salin Right Top: TSwang Right Bottom: Patti Shaffner
Photos provided by Salin, TSwang and Patti Shaffner
Right: Salin Right Top: TSwang Right Bottom: Patti Shaffner

The Sauce with Dawn Burns is back with its August episode—airing Monday, August 11th at 7 p.m. Eastern!

This month: a vibrant mix of rhythm, soul, and story. Dawn talks with Thai-born, Juno-nominated drummer and composer Salin; genre-blending sonic powerhouse TSwang; and dynamic folk-jazz storyteller Patti Shaffner.

Tune in and tap into the heartbeat of creativity—only on The Sauce. Don’t miss it!

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
WVPE The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithFeaturefeaturesSpecial Programming