A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.
‘The Sauce’ EP 54: Featuring Salin, TSwang and Patti Shaffner August 11th at 7pm
The Sauce with Dawn Burns is back with its August episode—airing Monday, August 11th at 7 p.m. Eastern!
This month: a vibrant mix of rhythm, soul, and story. Dawn talks with Thai-born, Juno-nominated drummer and composer Salin; genre-blending sonic powerhouse TSwang; and dynamic folk-jazz storyteller Patti Shaffner.
Tune in and tap into the heartbeat of creativity—only on The Sauce. Don’t miss it!