'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 33 from Merrimans Playhouse featuring The Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective Monday August 25th at 7pm

Published July 29, 2025 at 9:12 AM EDT
The Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective
Photo provided by The Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective
The Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective

The Sauce Live from Merrimans Playhouse in South Bend IN. returns with a one-hour celebration where music, arts, and culture collide! This episode features The Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective Led by guitarist Jose Guzman. The Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective blends the heart of Afro-Caribbean rhythms with the sophistication of modern jazz.
Their third album, "Fiesta at Caroga," has been making waves in the jazz world.
Tune in Monday, August 25th at 7 PM Eastern for this dynamic showcase—only on The Sauce Live.

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
