‘The Sauce Live’ EP 33 from Merrimans Playhouse featuring The Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective Monday August 25th at 7pm

The Sauce Live from Merrimans Playhouse in South Bend IN. returns with a one-hour celebration where music, arts, and culture collide! This episode features The Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective Led by guitarist Jose Guzman. The Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective blends the heart of Afro-Caribbean rhythms with the sophistication of modern jazz.

Their third album, "Fiesta at Caroga," has been making waves in the jazz world.

Tune in Monday, August 25th at 7 PM Eastern for this dynamic showcase—only on The Sauce Live.