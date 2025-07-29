‘The Sauce Live’ EP 34 from The Acorn featuring Lissie Monday August 18th at 7pm

The Sauce Live from The Acorn returns with another unforgettable hour where music, arts, and culture collide! This episode features acclaimed singer-songwriter Lissie, performing songs from her powerful fifth album, Carving Canyons. Written in the wake of heartbreak and healing during the pandemic, Carving Canyons is Lissie's most personal work yet—lush, honest, and full of hope.

With themes of resilience, community, and growth, this performance is a stirring reminder of the beauty that can emerge from life’s darkest moments.

Tune in Monday, August 18th at 7 PM Eastern for this special showcase—only on The Sauce Live.