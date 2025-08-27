A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.
‘The Sauce’ EP 55: Featuring Dr. Marvin Curtis, Donald Hayes and Heidi Smith Saturday September 13 at 12 noon
The Sauce with Dawn Burns is back—now at a new day and time! Starting Saturday, September 13th, tune in Saturday at 12 noon Eastern.
This month, Dawn sits down with Dr. Marvin Curtis to discuss his groundbreaking documentary Invisible Player, the story of Rosemary Sanders. The film exposes hidden injustices in American orchestras, uncovering barriers of the past while offering solutions for a more equitable future.
She also spotlights jazz saxophonist, composer, and producer Donald Hayes, along with Heidi Smith, executive director of the School of American Music.
Tap into the heartbeat of creativity—only on The Sauce. Don’t miss it!