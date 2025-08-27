‘The Sauce Live’ EP 36 from The Acorn featuring Abbie Thomas and the Crazy Hearts Saturday September 20 at 12 noon

The Sauce Live from The Acorn returns with another unforgettable hour where music, arts, and culture collide! Fresh off her 2023 JMA Artist of the Year award at The Grand Ole Opry, rising singer-songwriter Abbie Thomas is gaining international attention for her live performances, lyricism, and visual content.

With soulful vocals and genre-bending blends of blues, jazz, and ’70s-inspired songwriting, she’s opened for Clint Black, Laine Hardy, and Girl Named Tom. Catch Abbie and her band, The Crazy Hearts, Saturday, September 20th at 12 noon Eastern—only on The Sauce Live.