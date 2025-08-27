© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 37 from Merrimans Playhouse featuring the Goran Ivanovic and Fareed Haque Duo Saturday September 27 at 12 noon

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published August 27, 2025 at 11:02 AM EDT
Goran Ivanovic and Fareed Haque
Photo Provided by Goran Ivanovic and Fareed Haque
Goran Ivanovic and Fareed Haque

The Sauce Live from Merrimans Playhouse with host Dawn Burns presents the Goran Ivanovic & Fareed Haque Duo.
Drawing on flamenco, jazz, classical, rock, and the rich traditions of the Balkans, these two master guitarists deliver a performance that blends fiery virtuosity with breathtaking beauty.

Tune in Saturday, September 27th at 12 noon Eastern—only on The Sauce Live.

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
'The Sauce Live' is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
Tags
WVPE The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithSpecial ProgrammingfeaturesFeature