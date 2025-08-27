'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.
‘The Sauce Live’ EP 37 from Merrimans Playhouse featuring the Goran Ivanovic and Fareed Haque Duo Saturday September 27 at 12 noon
The Sauce Live from Merrimans Playhouse with host Dawn Burns presents the Goran Ivanovic & Fareed Haque Duo.
Drawing on flamenco, jazz, classical, rock, and the rich traditions of the Balkans, these two master guitarists deliver a performance that blends fiery virtuosity with breathtaking beauty.
Tune in Saturday, September 27th at 12 noon Eastern—only on The Sauce Live.