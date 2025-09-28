A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.
‘The Sauce’ EP 56: Featuring Christopher McBride, Dena Woods and Kristin Korb Saturday October 11th at 12 noon
The Sauce with Dawn Burns returns Saturday, October 11th at 12 noon Eastern. This month, Dawn welcomes New York saxophonist and composer Christopher McBride, singer-songwriter Dena Woods, and bassist-vocalist Kristin Korb. Tune in for fresh sounds, inspiring stories, and the heartbeat of creativity—only on The Sauce. Don’t miss it!