‘The Sauce Live’ EP 38 from Merrimans Playhouse featuring Aimee Allen Saturday October 18 at 12 noon

The Sauce Live from Merrimans Playhouse with host Dawn Burns presents vocalist and composer / lyricist Aimée Allen and her dynamic band with versatile guitarist Tony Romano, world-renowned bassist François Moutin, and acclaimed drummer Kenneth Salters. Their performance was captured at Merrimans Playhouse in South Bend IN. The group's musical aesthetic is exciting, rhythmic, lyrical, and improvisational.

Tune in Saturday, October 18th at 12 noon Eastern—only on The Sauce Live.