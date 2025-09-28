‘The Sauce Live’ EP 39 from The Acorn featuring Grace Theisen Saturday October 25th at 12 noon

The Sauce Live from The Acorn with host Dawn Burns presents Grace Theisen. Grace Theisen is a queer Americana artist originally from Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Grace won Cari Cole’s Best New Artist of 2021 and was named “Artist To Watch” by Michigan’s Local Spins media outlet in January of 2022. Grace’s performance was captured at The Acorn in Three Oaks MI.

Tune in Saturday, October 25th at 12 noon Eastern—only on The Sauce Live.