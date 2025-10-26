‘The Sauce Live’ EP 40 from Merrimans Playhouse featuring Paul Hecht's Pyrography Quintet Saturday November 15th at 12 noon

The Sauce Live from Merrimans Playhouse in South Bend with host Dawn Burns presents Paul Hecht’s Pyrography Quintet.

Named after a poem by John Ashbery, the group draws inspiration from “fire writing”—the art of inscribing spirit and unlocking inner flame through sound. Their performance, captured live at Merrimans Playhouse, burns with creativity and depth.

Tune in Saturday, November 15th at 12 noon Eastern—only on The Sauce Live on 88.1 WVPE.