‘The Sauce Live’ EP 41 from featuring Joe Baughman and the Righteous Few Saturday November 22nd at 12 noon

The Sauce Live from Goshen Brewing Company in Goshen, IN, with host Dawn Burns, presents Joe Baughman and the Righteous Few—an ensemble of musician-friends blending indie, funk, gospel, and more. Led by singer-songwriter and filmmaker Joe Baughman, their music draws from the sacred and the profane—colored by Middle American life, moments of melancholy, and Joe’s work as a visual artist.

Tune in Saturday, November 22nd at 12 noon Eastern—only on The Sauce Live on 88.1 WVPE.