A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of national, regional and local creators. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Saturday at 12 noon Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.
‘The Sauce’ EP 58: Featuring Terri Lyne Carrington/Christie Dashiell, Sid Shroyer and Harold Dawson, Saturday, December 13th at 12 noon Eastern.
The Sauce with Dawn Burns returns Saturday, December 13th at 12 noon Eastern. This month, Dawn welcomes Terri Lyne Carrington is a NEA Jazz Master, Doris Duke Artist, and four-time Grammy award-winning drummer, composer, producer, and educator. Washington, DC-born and North Carolina-raised vocalist and composer Christie Dashiell lives at the musical crossroads of jazz, rhythm and blues, gospel and soul.
Sid Shroyer author of 'When Once Destroyed' is a retired high school English teacher and an NPR aﬃliate broadcaster, writer, and essayist.
Also, Chicago born, Kentucky raised saxophonist Harold Dawson-only on The Sauce. Don’t miss it!