‘The Sauce’ EP 58: Featuring Terri Lyne Carrington/Christie Dashiell, Sid Shroyer and Harold Dawson, Saturday, December 13th at 12 noon Eastern.

The Sauce with Dawn Burns returns Saturday, December 13th at 12 noon Eastern. This month, Dawn welcomes Terri Lyne Carrington is a NEA Jazz Master, Doris Duke Artist, and four-time Grammy award-winning drummer, composer, producer, and educator. Washington, DC-born and North Carolina-raised vocalist and composer Christie Dashiell lives at the musical crossroads of jazz, rhythm and blues, gospel and soul.

Sid Shroyer author of 'When Once Destroyed' is a retired high school English teacher and an NPR aﬃliate broadcaster, writer, and essayist.

Also, Chicago born, Kentucky raised saxophonist Harold Dawson-only on The Sauce. Don’t miss it!