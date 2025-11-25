‘The Sauce’ Episode 58 featuring Sid Shroyer, Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell, and Harold Dawson airs Saturday, December 13 at 12 noon Eastern.

The Sauce with Dawn Burns returns Saturday, December 13, at 12 noon Eastern. This month, Dawn welcomes Sid Shroyer, author of When Once Destroyed. He is a retired high school English teacher and an NPR affiliate broadcaster, writer, and essayist.

Also featured is Terri Lyne Carrington, an NEA Jazz Master, Doris Duke Artist, and four-time Grammy Award–winning drummer, composer, producer, and educator, along with Washington, DC–born and North Carolina–raised vocalist and composer Christie Dashiell, who lives at the musical crossroads of jazz, rhythm and blues, gospel, and soul.

Rounding out the show is Chicago-born, Kentucky-raised saxophonist Harold Dawson—only on The Sauce. Don’t miss it!