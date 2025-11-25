© 2025 WVPE
The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of national, regional and local creators. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Saturday at 12 noon Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.

‘The Sauce’ Episode 58 featuring Sid Shroyer, Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell, and Harold Dawson airs Saturday, December 13 at 12 noon Eastern.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published November 25, 2025 at 1:49 PM EST
Left: Terri Lyne Carrington/Christie Dashiell Center: Sid Shroyer Right: Harold Dawson
Photo Credit Erik Bardin_TerriChristie_WeInsist_00359_02 (1)
/
Photos provided By Terri Lyne Carrington/Christie Dashiell Sid Shroyer Harold Dawson
Left: Terri Lyne Carrington/Christie Dashiell Center: Sid Shroyer Right: Harold Dawson

The Sauce with Dawn Burns returns Saturday, December 13, at 12 noon Eastern. This month, Dawn welcomes Sid Shroyer, author of When Once Destroyed. He is a retired high school English teacher and an NPR affiliate broadcaster, writer, and essayist.
Also featured is Terri Lyne Carrington, an NEA Jazz Master, Doris Duke Artist, and four-time Grammy Award–winning drummer, composer, producer, and educator, along with Washington, DC–born and North Carolina–raised vocalist and composer Christie Dashiell, who lives at the musical crossroads of jazz, rhythm and blues, gospel, and soul.
Rounding out the show is Chicago-born, Kentucky-raised saxophonist Harold Dawson—only on The Sauce. Don’t miss it!

"The Sauce" is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
