"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.
‘The Sauce Live’ EP 42 from Merrimans Playhouse featuring Heirloom Saturday December 20th at 12 noon
The Sauce Live from Merrimans Playhouse in South Bend, IN—hosted by Dawn Burns—presents Heirloom, one of Milwaukee’s most inventive and sought-after modern jazz ensembles. Their sound blends soaring melodies, dynamic rhythms, and a striking musical sensitivity. The group features core members Ben Dameron (guitar) and Hannah Johnson (drums), joined by tenor saxophonist Sam Taylor and bassist Tim Ipsen.
Critic Kevin Lynch of Shepherd Express writes, “This band is a vine-fresh, living heirloom of jazz… you always feel their bass pulse and musical arteries.”
Heirloom’s debut album, Familiar Beginnings, released September 26, 2025, on Shifting Paradigm Records.
Tune in Saturday, December 20th at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE’s The Sauce Live.