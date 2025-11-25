‘The Sauce Live’ EP 42 from Merrimans Playhouse featuring Heirloom Saturday December 20th at 12 noon

The Sauce Live from Merrimans Playhouse in South Bend, IN—hosted by Dawn Burns—presents Heirloom, one of Milwaukee’s most inventive and sought-after modern jazz ensembles. Their sound blends soaring melodies, dynamic rhythms, and a striking musical sensitivity. The group features core members Ben Dameron (guitar) and Hannah Johnson (drums), joined by tenor saxophonist Sam Taylor and bassist Tim Ipsen.

Critic Kevin Lynch of Shepherd Express writes, “This band is a vine-fresh, living heirloom of jazz… you always feel their bass pulse and musical arteries.”

Heirloom’s debut album, Familiar Beginnings, released September 26, 2025, on Shifting Paradigm Records.

Tune in Saturday, December 20th at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE’s The Sauce Live.