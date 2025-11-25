© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 43 from Merrimans Playhouse featuring The Roy McGrath Quartet December 27th at 12 noon

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published November 25, 2025 at 2:02 PM EST
The Roy McGrath Quartet
Photo provided by Roy McGrath
The Roy McGrath Quartet

The Sauce Live from Merrimans Playhouse in South Bend, IN—with host Dawn Burns—presents The Roy McGrath Quartet, featuring acclaimed tenor saxophonist, composer, and bandleader Roy McGrath. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and shaped by studies in Boston, New Orleans, and Chicago, Roy channels a rich blend of influences into his soulful sound. In addition to leading and recording with his own groups, he is a sought-after presence in Chicago’s jazz, funk, Latin jazz, and salsa scenes, and has toured internationally throughout Mexico, Singapore, Korea, and China.
As a composer, Roy is grounded in jazz tradition while infusing his Caribbean heritage into vibrant, original works that reflect his identity and musical journey.
Tune in Saturday, December 27th at 12 noon Eastern—only on The Sauce Live on 88.1 WVPE.

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
Tags
WVPE The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithFeaturefeaturesSpecial Programming