‘The Sauce Live’ EP 43 from The Acorn featuring Kylee Phillips Saturday December 27th at 12 noon

The Sauce Live from The Acorn in Three Oaks, MI—hosted by Dawn Burns—presents Kylee Phillips, winner of the 2025 Acorn Singer-Songwriter Competition. A Michigan-born vocalist and songwriter, Kylee crafts deeply revealing pop songs that blend emotional honesty with irresistible melodic flair. With her striking, laser-focused voice and uncanny gift for hooks, she has built a devoted following across the Midwest and beyond. Her breakout EP Long Time Coming lived up to its name, announcing an artist who’d long been treasured within Detroit’s music community and was finally stepping into the broader indie-pop spotlight.

Now, Kylee’s presence is unmistakable—intimate, urgent, and full of heart. Join us as she brings that same electric energy to the stage for an unforgettable live performance captured at The Acorn.

Tune in Saturday, December 27th at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE for this edition of The Sauce Live.