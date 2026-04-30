“The Sauce” EP 63: Joshua Achiron, RIOPY and Kobie Dozier May 9th at 12 noon est

Tune in Saturday, May 9th at 12 noon Eastern for a fresh edition of The Sauce with host Dawn Burns.

This episode features Chicago-based guitarist, composer, and educator Joshua Achiron, celebrated across jazz and classical traditions. A 2024 Luminarts Jazz Fellow and Harper University faculty member, he's performed at The Jazz Showcase, Andy's Jazz Club, and the Green Mill with artists like Sharay Reed and Geof Bradfield.

Also featured: Jean-Philippe Rio-Py — known worldwide as RIOPY — returns with his fifth album, Be Love. With over 1.3 billion streams, RIOPY shares a deeply personal work born from resilience and self-healing, including his first-ever vocal tracks "Long Way Home" and "Come With Me."

Plus, LA-based saxophonist, composer, and producer Kobie Dozier — a New School graduate shaped by the Leimert Park community, blending jazz, rap, R&B, and funk.

Don't miss The Sauce, May 9th at 12 noon.