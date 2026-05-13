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One-On-One
Morning Edition Host Kent Fulmer interviews area leaders and newsmakers.

A Conversation with Soo Han, Conductor of the Elkhart County Symphony.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published May 13, 2026 at 10:23 AM EDT
https://www.elkhartsymphony.com/

Kent Fulmer talks with Dr. Soo Han, Conductor of the Elkhart County Symphony about the symphony's final concert of the season.

Sunday May 17th is the final concert of the Elkhart County Symphony's 2025-2026 season. WVPE's Kent Fulmer talks with symphony conductor Dr. Soo Han about the concert, which is titled Exhale & Celebrate and features guest soloist, violinist Caitlin Edwards.
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Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
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