Morning Edition Host Kent Fulmer interviews area leaders and newsmakers.
A Conversation with Soo Han, Conductor of the Elkhart County Symphony.
Kent Fulmer talks with Dr. Soo Han, Conductor of the Elkhart County Symphony about the symphony's final concert of the season.
Sunday May 17th is the final concert of the Elkhart County Symphony's 2025-2026 season. WVPE's Kent Fulmer talks with symphony conductor Dr. Soo Han about the concert, which is titled Exhale & Celebrate and features guest soloist, violinist Caitlin Edwards.