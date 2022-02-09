© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indiana News

Federal court orders Indiana home health companies to pay overtime

IPB News | By Justin Hicks
Published February 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
The U.S. Department of Labor initiated the overtime payment order by filing a lawsuit in a federal district court.

A federal court ordered two Indiana health care companies to pay 171 employees nearly $450,000 dollars. The order follows a fair labor standards investigation by the Department of Labor.

The two companies – Heal at Home and Comfort Keepers – are both owned by Timothy Paul. The same employees were being scheduled to work through both companies. But when workers logged more than a combined 40 hours a week, they were denied overtime pay.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The federal Fair Labor Standards Act says employees have to be paid time and-a-half for overtime hours.

Patricia Lewis, DOL wage and hour district director in Indianapolis, said in a news release when the company denied the pay, it robbed employees of “wages they rightfully earned.”

Contact reporter Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.

Tags

Indiana News LocalDepartment of Laborwageshome healthwage theft
Justin Hicks
Justin Hicks has joined the reporting team for Indiana Public Broadcasting News (IPB News) through funding made available by (IPBS) Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations. Justin will be based out of WVPE in his new role as a Workforce Development Reporter for IPB News. Justin comes to Indiana by way of New York. He has a Master's Degree from the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University. He previously earned a Bachelor of Music Degree from Appalachian State University where he played trumpet. He first learned about Elkhart, Indiana, because of the stamp on his brass instrument indicating where it was produced.
See stories by Justin Hicks