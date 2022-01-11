-
One Indiana organization decided this year to stop paying workers with physical and developmental disabilities less than minimum wage. A certification…
In another win for unemployed Hoosiers, the state Court of Appeals ruled Monday that Indiana must follow a lower court’s order forcing it to restart…
Indiana is among seven states selected to pilot a federal initiative to increase employment for those experiencing mental health conditions. The…
Communities in southeast Indiana will receive more than $4.5 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to get recovering opioid users back into the…
An Elkhart company will pay $55,484 in back pay after a Department of Labor investigation revealed they were not paying workers properly for overtime.157…