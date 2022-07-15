Millions of Hoosiers will experience delay in receiving automatic taxpayer refund checks

Millions of Hoosiers are going to have to wait even longer to get their automatic taxpayer refund from the state.

Supply chain issues have delayed the issuing of 1.7 million paper checks.

Last year, the state triggered its automatic taxpayer refund law when it collected billions more in tax revenue than expected. That meant that any Hoosier who filed taxes last year would get $125 – $250 if you filed jointly.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

State Auditor Tera Klutz said 99 percent of people getting the money via direct deposit should have received it by now. But that still leaves millions who will get it via paper checks. Those were supposed to start being delivered in late July.

“Last week, we were notified by our vendor that there’s a paper supply issue on the supply chain," Klutz said. "And we plan on getting those in early August at this point – and we’re ready to start printing as soon as we get the paper check supply.”

Klutz said it will take the state about 35 days to print the checks once they receive the paper supply, meaning Hoosiers might be waiting months to finally get their money.

These automatic taxpayer refund dollars are separate from any refund you get when filing your taxes each year.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.