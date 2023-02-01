South Bend mayor calls for Common Council special meeting

South Bend Mayor James Mueller announced today (2/1) that there’s a special meeting of the South Bend Common Council on Feb. 6. At the special meeting, the Common Council will consider all items from the regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 23 that was canceled due to a recommendation from the Public Access Counselor (PAC) regarding the state’s Open Door Law. One of the items that was set to be discussed was a reparatory justice resolution. Earlier this week, local groups like Black Lives Matter of South Bend called for an investigation into the cancellation of that meeting.

“I’m glad that the Common Council and I have identified a time to move the many important agenda items forward,” said Mayor James Mueller. “Among the items under consideration on Monday will be a resolution to approve financing for transformative projects across our city, including additional funding for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center, Linden Avenue Streetscape, Kennedy Park, Elwood sidewalks, Walker Field, the Beacon Integrative Health and Lifestyle District, and new trail connections.”

