WVPE News

Two newborns surrendered at two separate Indiana firehouses-including one in Elkhart County

Published March 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST
Within 48 hours, two newborns were surrendered at two separate Indiana firehouses-, including one in Elkhart County. Safe Haven Baby Boxes officials say the first baby was surrendered at the Cleveland Township Fire Station. Another baby was surrendered later at a baby box in Indianapolis. No exact dates or times for when those babies were surrendered. Mothers are able to safely surrender their baby anonymously if they’re less than 30 days old. Baby boxes are safe incubators that have alarm systems, so 911 is notified as soon as a baby is placed inside. Officials are expected to release more details at dual press conferences on Monday morning in Elkhart County and Indianapolis.

