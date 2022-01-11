-
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday that the father of Asaiah Molik is being charged with four counts of child neglect related to…
-
The body of Mercedes Lain, the 11-month-old Plymouth baby reported missing Sunday by parents Tiffany Coburn and Kenneth Lain, was found Wednesday night in…
-
NEW:INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A court document says an Indianapolis man suspected of killing three adults and a child told police he fatally shot the four…
-
Indiana State Police say a trooper helped with the birth of a baby on the Toll Road in LaPorte County last Friday. The baby, the family and the trooper…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Zoo says a male reticulated giraffe has been born there. The calf weighed 137 pounds and stood about 6 feet tall at…
-
UPDATE:LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Lansing zoo is holding a naming contest for a rare black rhino calf that was born on Christmas Eve.Potter Park Zoo…
-
There’s a call out for data-driven solutions to address the state’s high rates of infant and maternal mortality. The Healthy Mom + Baby Datapalooza…
-
UPDATE: WHITEHALL, Mich. (AP) — Investigators have determined that a couple whose bodies were found along with their dehydrated 6-month-old baby at a…
-
LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the newest royal baby in Britain (all times local):2:45 p.m.Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the…