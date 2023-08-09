© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

1-year-old boy in South Bend dies from gunshot wounds

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published August 9, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT

A baby who was fighting for his life after being shot died on Wednesday morning, South Bend police confirm.

The 1-year-old boy was found shot just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the 800 block of Amhurst Avenue. Police responding to the sound of gunfire found the boy with gunshot wounds and first responders rushed him to the hospital where he later died on Wednesday morning.

South Bend police are still investigating the shooting and we'll keep following this story for WVPE.

Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
