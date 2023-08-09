1-year-old boy in South Bend dies from gunshot wounds

A baby who was fighting for his life after being shot died on Wednesday morning, South Bend police confirm.

The 1-year-old boy was found shot just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the 800 block of Amhurst Avenue. Police responding to the sound of gunfire found the boy with gunshot wounds and first responders rushed him to the hospital where he later died on Wednesday morning.

South Bend police are still investigating the shooting and we'll keep following this story for WVPE.