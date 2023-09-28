© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Joseph County health department could start charging for COVID vaccines

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 28, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT

With the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic having ended in May, the St. Joseph County Health Department plans to soon start billing insurance providers for vaccines.

The county’s Board of Health will consider imposing the new fees at a special meeting Tuesday.

If approved by the board, the health department would create a new $200 fee for COVID vaccines given to children age six months to four years; a $100 fee for kids age five through eleven, and $140 for people age 12 and older.

As with any other vaccine, the health department will bill insurance providers, and whether patients share any of the cost will depend on their deductible and co-pay. The health department also will have a “bridge fund” available for people who can’t afford to pay anything.

The department also seeks approval of a $25 fee for a new RSV vaccine. The nursing staff wants to start making that vaccine available to pregnant women and older adults who have health problems that put them at higher risk for the respiratory illness.

 

Tags
WVPE News COVIDVaccineSt. Joseph County Health DepartmentSt. Joseph County Board of Health
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott