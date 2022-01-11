-
Coronavirus cases in St. Joseph County are at the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, and the county’s COVID-19 tracking metrics are all in the…
The Elkhart County Health Department is hosting two walk-in vaccine clinics. On Thursday, June 10 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., the health department is offering…
The Indiana Department of Health reported 73 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 13,136 confirmed deaths. The…
The University of Notre Dame will require all faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the fall semester. The university…
Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t a fan of the state using monetary incentives to push more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.Holcomb’s comments came after Ohio…
The Indiana Department of Health reported 60 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 13,063 confirmed deaths. The…
Indiana health officials say they’re working on multiple fronts to help counter COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Hoosiers.Indiana is one of the worst…
Indiana opened registration to all Hoosiers 16 and older on March 31. Following federal approval, the state expanded eligibility to Hoosiers 12 and older…
Indiana is sending doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to counties without it, in preparation for federal approval of that vaccine for 12- to…
The St. Joseph County Department of Health is now accepting walk-in appointments at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the St. Hedwig Memorial Center in…