© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City readies $45 million bond issue for ballpark upper deck

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 21, 2024 at 5:56 PM EDT
Artist's rendering of proposed improvements to Coveleski Stadium which houses Four Winds Field
Photo Provided, South Bend Cubs
/
WVPE
Artist's rendering of proposed improvements to Coveleski Stadium which houses Four Winds Field

Baseball season is once again upon us, and that means South Bend Cubs fans will soon be buying up tickets.

A stadium expansion to make more of those tickets is taking shape.

We’re just 19 days away from the South Bend Cubs’ Opening Day. The April 9 game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers isn’t yet sold out but that could change with good weather.

The Cubs have enjoyed more sellouts of Four Winds Field in recent years, so the park’s owner, the city of South Bend, next week will take action to create more seats by adding an upper deck.

On Tuesday the city’s Redevelopment Authority, not the Redevelopment Commission, will meet to issue $45 million in bonds to pay for the expansion. The city will repay the bonds with income tax paid by people who work in and around the stadium.

It won’t require a tax increase. The city lobbied the Indiana General Assembly last year to change the law to let it capture more of that income tax money for such projects, instead of sending it downstate.

Caleb Bauer, the city’s community investment executive director, says the city hopes to have the upper deck ready for next season’s Opening Day.

"The bottom line is it doesn't cost taxpayers anything (more)," Bauer said. "We're looking forward to it. It's an exciting project."
Tags
WVPE South Bend CubsexpansionFour Winds Fieldupper deckbond issue
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott