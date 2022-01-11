-
Thursday marks 10 years since Chicago investor Andrew Berlin bought South Bend’s Minor League Baseball team. The packaging magnate bought the team from…
-
After a year without minor league baseball, tickets went on sale today for the South Bend Cubs’ first games of 2021, brining with them the promise of a…
-
The South Bend Cubs have announced that the team has secured a partnership with the Chicago Cubs that will extend through 2030 making the team a "Class…
-
The President of the South Bend Cubs has announced a major extension of the stadium agreement between the city and the team until the year 2041. (You can…
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball's minor leagues canceled their seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the head of their governing body said more than…
-
The coronavirus crisis has forced many people to stay apart but for one newly married Michiana couple, the pandemic has had an unexpected perk. It's a…
-
The South Bend Cubs are putting fan messages up on their video board with proceeds going to the food pantry at the Kroc Center. The South Bend Cubs would…
-
The Pitbull concert at Four Winds Field that was cancelled at the last minute in June has been rescheduled for Friday, August 16th. Pitbull said he wasn’t…
-
The South Bend Cubs announced yesterday plans for a new rooftop seating venue, restaurant and bar. South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart says the new rooftop…
-
Single game ticket sales kicked off for the South Bend Cubs today. Joe Hart is the president of the South Bend Cubs. He said the first day of ticket sales…