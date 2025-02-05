Schaetzle vows to keep working with Democrats despite GOP ban

He’s been ostracized by his party but Republican St. Joseph County Council President Dan Schaetzle says he’s undeterred in his mission to work with Democrats.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the Republican Party’s 2nd District Congressional Committee says Schaetzle is no longer in “Good-Standing.” The party defines “good standing” as, “a Republican who supports Republican nominees and who does not actively or openly support another candidate against a Republican nominee.”

The Tribune quoted Sean Surrisi, an attorney for the committee, saying the party took the action at a January 31 hearing. Schaetzle was represented by his attorney. The action means that Schaetzle cannot associate with the party, attend events or run for office under the Republican Party.

Schaetzle has infuriated the party by forging a power-sharing agreement with minority Democrats on the 5-4 Republican majority council. In a statement, he told the Tribune, “A few power-hungry politicians are determined to shrink St. Joe County’s Republican Party to only those who agree one hundred percent with their ideology. As county councilman and council president, I have stood against this fanatical approach; and my family and I have endured slander against my daughter’s academic integrity, my wife’s business, and my professionalism as a teacher.”