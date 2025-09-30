Shorter days, lower mood: how light therapy can help Seasonal Affective Disorder

As daylight shrinks in the fall and winter, some people experience more than the usual “winter blues.” Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is a type of depression triggered by reduced sunlight. Shauntel Marcin, a family nurse practitioner who specializes in psychiatric care with Saint Joseph Behavioral Health in Mishawaka, says changes in brain chemistry are at the root of many cases.

“With the reduction in daylight hours, what happens is your happy chemical serotonin is reduced… and you have more of those sleepy chemicals which makes us want to sleep more, eat more, and kind of just stay indoors,” Marcin says.

Marcin and other clinicians recommend light therapy — using a bright light box that mimics morning sunlight — to reset the body’s rhythms. The basics:



Look for a light box that delivers 10,000 lux.

Use it in the morning, ideally 30–60 minutes before 10 a.m., to simulate early daylight and help reset circadian rhythms.

Sit in front of the box (don’t stare directly at it) while you do morning tasks like reading or having coffee.

“You want to make sure that they have at least 10,000 lumens… and you want to try and do it for 30 to 60 minutes a day before 10 a.m. because you’re trying to mimic those first morning sunlight hours,” Marcin says.

For many people, light therapy combined with simple lifestyle changes, regular exercise, a balanced diet that supports vitamin D and folate, and getting outside when possible, can substantially reduce symptoms. But Marcin cautions that light therapy isn’t a cure-all: people with underlying mood disorders (depression, bipolar disorder) or severe, persistent symptoms may need therapy or medication.

If low mood becomes persistent, interferes with daily functioning, or robs someone of enjoyment in activities they usually like, Marcin recommends reaching out to a healthcare provider or mental health professional for assessment and support.

Saint Joseph Behavioral Health offers evaluation and treatment options for mood and seasonal concerns. Contact your primary care provider or Saint Joseph Behavioral Health to ask about screenings and treatment options.

If you or someone you know is in immediate crisis or thinking about harming themselves, contact the U.S. National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.